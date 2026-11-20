Sleep was the first area we built in the Body pillar, and for good reason: it sets the ceiling on everything else. In that post I gave you the four habits that do most of the work. What I didn’t give you was a fast way to see which one you need. That’s what this is: a small tool, one minute, and a clear answer about where your sleep is leaking.

Most of us don’t lack health information. We lack a guide (which steps count? In which order?). Sleep, fuel, movement, brain: it all matters, and fixing everything at once is how you end up fixing nothing. This test is the first move: one minute to find your weakest link. Next Wednesday, 25 November, the Body Guide gives you the full sequence for the Body pillar. A map first, then one area at a time, each with a brief, a self-check and a tool. Pick one. Finish it. Move on.

Want to go straight to it? Take the one-minute sleep test by clicking on the button below. The rest of this post tells you what your score means and what to do about it.