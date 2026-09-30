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The Brain Brief's avatar
The Brain Brief
Sep 30

Thank you for putting this together Mica! 🫶 It really is a great collection of tips about consistency, small habits and getting the basics right. Sleep, movement, food, challenge, and social connection are also some of the most important modifiable factors when it comes to dementia and healthy ageing research. So glad to have been part of it!

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1 reply by Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
Eat Your Nutrition's avatar
Eat Your Nutrition
Sep 30

This is wonderful!! I love being part of this, Micaela. You're bringing together so many different voices.

There's something comforting to me about how much emphasis we all place on the basics. In wellness, it can sometimes feel like there's so much pressure to always be adding, but I find that the most supportive health habits are the simple ones done consistently.

Thank you for putting together such a thoughtful collection! 💚

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1 reply by Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
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