I still remember the moment I decided to stop.

I was watching yet another YouTube video, a glowing twenty-something explaining her morning routine, her supplements, her skincare fridge, her two-hour workout, filmed in a spotless kitchen at some undisclosed hour that was definitely not 6am after a broken night. When exactly was I supposed to do all of this?

I am a researcher. I have a PhD. I know how to read a study. And yet I was spending my limited, precious free time consuming an endless stream of wellness content that was either designed for someone twenty years younger, built on shaky evidence, or both. The irony!

The problem is not that the information is not out there. It is that there is too much of it, most of it is noise, and very little of it is designed for women navigating real life: a job, a family, a body in perimenopause, and approximately forty-five minutes on a good day.

So I built Swiss Army Mum. Not every tool. Just the right ones.

SAM is a science-backed wellness newsletter for busy women 35+, structured around four pillars: Body (sleep, fuel, exercise, brain), Mind (purpose, inner world, stress management, connection), Glow (skin, hair, hormones), and Flow (systems, routines, habits). Each pillar covers a distinct area of life, but they all feed into the same thing: feeling strong, clear, and capable for decades, not just this week.

This post is the SAM philosophy made collective. I asked some of the sharpest women writing about women’s health today to do what SAM does every week: cut through the noise and give you the one thing they would never drop. One tip each. Across all four pillars. The 20% that does 80% of the work.

Here is what they said. My comments in ochre.

Body

Most of the advice out there revolves around the Body pillar. And we start, as one should, with sleep:

Dr. Heather Hausenblas - Heather Hausenblas, PhD

If I could get every midlife woman to do one thing, it’s not a supplement. It’s not a gadget. It’s this: go to bed and wake up at the same time. Every day. Weekends included. We obsess over hours. Eight is the magic number, right? Wrong. My research points somewhere else — consistency matters more than duration. Irregular sleep timing is linked to worse metabolic health, worse mood, worse cognitive performance. Independent of how much sleep you’re actually getting. Here’s the mechanism: your circadian rhythm doesn’t know it’s Saturday. It just wants a pattern. So pick a wake time. Hold it within 30-60 minutes, seven days a week. Let bedtime, naps, and caffeine cutoffs fall in line behind it.

Here’s her full post, if you want to go deeper.

Once your foundation is taken care of, we move to the other two main levers. Fueling and moving your body the way it was designed to:

There is so much information available around our health these days. It’s easy to get lost in the noise of protocols and “perfect” foods. Here is one way to simplify what you can control when the noise feels loud, and the messaging is confusing. Eating mostly whole food and consistently exercising provides essential signals to your body. Food is more than fuel, it’s also biochemical information. Every bite we take sends instructions to our cells about how to function, repair, and age. Exercise is similar. Cardio and resistance training remind your muscles and bones that you still need them as you age. Real food and consistent movement are more than healthy habits. They provide critical communication, and they relay messages that your body knows how to receive.

Here’s one of their posts that show just how impactful the basics are, and what you can do to support your body without getting lost in the noise!

Laura - Eat Your Nutrition

If I could give women one piece of nutrition advice, it would be this: Build Your Meals Around Nourishment Before Restriction. So many women spend years focusing on what to remove from their plate that they never ask what their body is still missing. Long-term health isn’t built through perfection or constant elimination. It’s built by consistently giving your body what it needs: enough protein to support muscle and healthy aging, fiber to nourish your gut microbiome, colorful plants for antioxidants and phytonutrients, healthy fats to support hormones, and regular meals that keep blood sugar and energy steady. When those foundations are in place, digestion, mood, cravings, energy, and metabolic health often begin to improve naturally. The most powerful nutrition strategy isn’t chasing the latest trend, instead it’s creating a rhythm of nourishing your body consistently enough that healthy choices become your normal.

Here’s her full post, if you want to go deeper.

Beth Bollinger - Beth Bollinger

Build every plate around protein and fiber. Most women in midlife are under-eating protein and not reaching their fiber target. The average woman gets about 15 grams of fiber a day — less than half of what she needs — and most aren’t coming close to the protein required to preserve muscle, stabilize blood sugar, and stay full between meals. Build meals this way: 25-30 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber at every meal. Protein first — it’s the anchor. Then fiber-rich plants, healthy fat, and a ferment when possible. When you eat this way consistently, blood sugar stability stops being something you chase and starts being something you just have.

Here’s her full post, if you want to go deeper.

Dr. Anna Shue ( Anna P Shue: Metabolic Rebuild )

Does your energy drop an hour or two after lunch, or do you want something sweet? Are you prone to weight gain or has your waist widened even though your eating has not changed? Insulin is involved in both. In midlife many of us respond less well to insulin, so the pancreas releases more of it to move the same meal’s glucose into the cells. That extra insulin directs fat to the waist, and the fall in blood sugar after a peak brings cravings and energy dips. My one tip: walk for ten minutes after your largest meal of the day. When your muscles contract, their glucose transporters move to the cell surface and take glucose out of the blood without needing insulin at all. In a trial in people with type 2 diabetes, ten minutes of walking after each main meal lowered after-meal blood sugar more than one thirty-minute walk at any time of day. If the weather keeps you indoors, instead of walking, march on the spot for the same ten minutes, while lifting your knees and swinging your arms. If you prefer strength work, stand up from a chair and rise onto your toes, fifteen times in a row. Before you start, measure your waist and your height. My free Waist-to-Height Reader shows where your number sits and what it tells you. Measure again in eight weeks.

Go deeper: What If Your Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, and Fatigue Are All the Same Problem?

Laura Morris ( The Official MIND Diet )

One of the things we love about the MIND diet is that it’s not just about protecting your brain years from now, it’s about supporting how you feel and function today. The foods we emphasize, like leafy greens, berries, whole grains, nuts, fish, and extra-virgin olive oil, provide nutrients and plant compounds that support brain and cardiovascular health. For busy women, I think of this as building a foundation of nourishment that supports cognitive resilience while also making meals simple, satisfying, and enjoyable. And the MIND diet doesn’t ask for perfection to me, that balance, and enjoying the food and experiences that make life meaningful is an important part of mental wellbeing, too.

Here’s a post so you can learn more about the MIND diet!

Susan Passoni - YoungerByMonday | SusanPassoni

Lifting heavy weights will change your life. Your body. Your trajectory. Your independence at 75 and beyond. Research shows that a heavy set positively affects more than muscle fiber. It ignites a cascading surge of benefits…for your brain, your bones, your heart, your mood, your metabolism, your blood vessels, your immune system, and your mitochondria. Muscle is the ultimate longevity asset, and strength training is the only way to build it. How: Two or three times a week. Rest is when change happens.

Six to ten challenging reps, 3-4 sets.

Squat, deadlift, push, pull; rotate them. That is the entire prescription. Yes, I know. It is “boring.” It is a lot of standing around between sets, lots more time “off” than “on.” It does not give you the euphoria of running; it is not set to a beat in a spin class; it is not a graceful snake on a reformer. But it works, and once you feel and see the results, once you don’t even think twice about throwing that suitcase into the overhead compartment, once you’re 80 and toting groceries without a hitch…then you’ll know it was always less about the flex (although it is) and always about aging well. You cannot accidentally get bulky doing this. You can intentionally get stronger, more stable, and harder to knock down. And that is the ultimate goal.

Here’s her full post, if you want to go deeper.

Mind

The mind pillar is often overlooked. Physiological health can be measured and tracked. You can put a number on blood sugar, sleep efficiency, VO2 max. Mental health is harder to quantify, so it gets deprioritised. But you cannot optimise a body run by a struggling mind. “A healthy mind in a healthy body” is not a modern wellness slogan. It’s a 2,000-year-old piece of wisdom, and it puts mind first for a reason.

Dr. Juliette Ryan - Juliette Ryan

The very thing that makes us human – our potential for creativity and curiosity – is under threat from our modern environment. To protect your mind, the strategy is simple: use it. Trigger your own dopamine from within by challenging yourself, learning new skills and actively thinking through problems. Your brain spikes dopamine when your own effort beats its predictions, tying that reward to the effort itself, wiring in purpose, fulfillment and passion. In today’s increasingly digital world, the greatest asset you have is your mind. Keep it yours.

Here’s her full post, if you want to go deeper.

Erika Glover - Erika Glover

The one tip I can offer, that truly everyone needs to adopt is this: Regulate before you optimize.

Most women - and physicians in general - skip straight to trying to fix symptoms: cutting foods, stacking supplements, tracking hormones. But your nervous system decides whether any of that even sticks. If you’re stuck in fight-or-flight, your body treats everything except keeping you alive as optional: digestion, hormone production, detox, sleep, energy.

Before you add another protocol, ask: “Is my body safe enough right now to use what I’m giving it?”

Try this: three times a day, pause and rate your nervous system state, 1 to 10. Not “am I stressed,” but “am I safe.” That single check-in starts training your body to notice the difference, and noticing is the first step out of survival mode.

Foundation first. Everything else comes after.

Here’s her full post, if you want to go deeper.

My one non-negotiable isn’t another supplement or productivity habit — it’s a daily ritual that reminds my nervous system I’m home. I spent years in therapy learning why I responded the way I did, but understanding wasn’t the same as feeling safe. That shifted when I began pairing reflection with simple rituals: lighting a candle, taking a slow breath, placing both feet on the floor before rushing into the day. Those small moments became signals to my body that I didn’t have to live in survival mode. We often think healing happens during life’s big breakthroughs. I’ve learned it happens just as often in the quiet rituals we repeat every day. Start with one. Consistency calms the nervous system more than perfection ever will.

If this resonates with you, I explore how simple rituals can become anchors for nervous system regulation in my essay, Coming Home: The Quiet Power of Ritual.

Dr. Puck Reeders - Neuroscience & Wellness

Regularly do something that puts you outside of your comfort zone. We should never ever stop exploring who we are and who we want to become. When we explore new experiences, it helps us discover who we want to be. It can show us what excites us, what we are capable of, and what the life looks like that we want to build. If we only stay in our everyday same-old routines, we stay the exact same. Visit a new place, go to a restaurant alone, learn something you have always been interested in… but are too scared to try, talk to someone new. Do something that scares you a little. I love going camping and paddleboarding by myself. It’s effort, but it truly makes me feel what I’m capable of. Novelty and manageable challenges help our brains pay attention, learn, adapt and problem solve. Every time we step a little outside of our comfort zones we are building self-trust, resilience and confidence in our ability to figure anything out. The end of your comfort zone is where the magic happens.

Want more? Check out her full post here.

Dr. Eleni Palpatzis - The Brain Brief by Eleni

Treat social connection as an important part of health and as something to maintain, prioritize and schedule. Research shows that people who are more socially connected tend to live longer, report better overall wellbeing and have better cognitive outcomes as they age. Conversely, loneliness and social isolation are linked to worse mental health and greater dementia risk. Conversations and time spent with other people usually require us to listen, remember, respond, read social cues and constantly adapt to another person. This kind of mental engagement is one of the reasons why a richer social life might be important for the brain. Social contact also seems to buffer stress. Hard things are easier to deal with when there is support around. And social connection doesn’t have to feel like a chore! It can include simple and enjoyable things like a dinner with friends, calling someone, joining a regular group activity or chatting to a new person in the supermarket.

Read more about brain health, aging and memory here!

Glow

Skin, hair, hormones. The pillar that gets the most noise and the least honest science. Perimenopause reshapes all three quietly and quickly, often before anyone thinks to look there.

Jenny Westlund - Jenny Westlund

Hormonal skin and hair symptoms like acne, excess hair growth, and hair thinning are rarely random. They’re typically driven by excess androgens, which bind to DHT receptors on our skin and hair. Rather than take another medication, I like to look at how androgen production is governed internally: through insulin and stress. When insulin runs high, which is common for women with metabolic dysfunction or in conditions like PMOS (formerly PCOS), it signals the ovaries to produce more androgens. Separately, elevated insulin (and the corresponding bood sugar swings) can be internalized by the body as a stressor, elevating cortisol levels. Cortisol shares a production pathway with DHEA-S, which is an adrenal androgen that can drive the same skin and hair symptoms through a completely different route. Irregular blood sugar = higher insulin, more cortisol, and a double whammy of androgens impacting your skin and hair. One practical tip: front-load your eating earlier in the day. You’re naturally more insulin-sensitive in the morning, so the same meal does less to spike your blood sugar than it would later. It also works with your body’s natural cortisol rhythm instead of against it, rather than triggering a stress-hormone spike right when cortisol should already be winding down.

You can read her full post on supporting metabolic and hormonal health here.

Dr. Mirela Cernaianu - Dr. Mirela Cernaianu

If you wonder why you skin’s youthful glow is fading in your 40s and wondering how come your lustrous hair is starting to shed more, consider looking at how and why the hormone shifts during midlife perimenopause are actually changing your entire body, including your looks. The great majority of women have false beliefs around their sex hormones, especially estrogen and testosterone, and they associate their importance strictly related to matters of reproduction, fertility and desire for intimacy. The truth is that these very hormones are intimately and very strongly impactful, not just on your well-being physically and mentally, but they also influence your looks and beauty. All you have to do is pull a photo of yourself from 10 years ago, and compare the present self with what you used to look like when your hormones were abundant and well balanced. The less abundant your estrogen is with age, the less firmness and elasticity your skin will have, because estrogen promotes and supports collagen remodeling and healthy elastin, and without proper healthy collagen and elastin everything changes. What looks back at you from your mirror is not just someone who is aging, but also someone who is experiencing hormone decline and hormone imbalance. When your body experiences estrogen decline from what it used to be optimal youthful levels, then your skin becomes thinner, dryer, loses its elasticity and plumpness, becoming more prone to wrinkles, bruising, and significantly delayed natural healing. Optimal estrogen levels promote stronger fuller, and thicker hair. Once your estrogen declines, even if your testosterone is low, the hair thinning impact of androgenic hormones becomes more apparent. Women try to manage the undesirable change in their looks by doing what the beauty and supplement industry are telling them to do: expensive skin care, expensive laser procedures, PRP injections, creatine and collagen, supplements, biotin, vitamin C, etc., all with little and short-lived benefit that requires more money, more time, and always more energy to maintain. What if we focused on what matters instead? What if hormone testing and an in-depth clinical evaluation takes priority of what the beauty and supplement industry are telling you to purchase? What if we make women’s wellness a priority before investing in beauty products and procedures? What if instead of focusing on the outside we focus on the inside?

Here’s her full post if you want to dig deeper.

Shakeeka - Perimenopause Practitioner

If your labs came back “normal” but you still feel off, do not stop asking questions. I am a nurse practitioner, eighteen years of reading labs, and even I let that one word talk me out of my own body once. Here is the thing most women are never told: “normal” is not the same as optimal. A range tells you where most people fall. It does not tell you where you feel like yourself. Perimenopause lives in that gap, in the space between “your numbers are fine” and “then why do I feel like this.” So bring the receipts. Track your symptoms, ask for your actual numbers, and find someone willing to read you, not just your range. Your body has been telling the truth the whole time. You just need someone who will listen.

Here’s her full post, if you want to go deeper.

Whenever a client or friend tells me they want to “glow,” — you know what I tell them? Well you’ve gotta keep your mitochondria happy, of course! Mitochondria — the powerhouses of the cell — turn food and oxygen into energy. Your cells spend that energy repairing damage, building collagen, and renewing skin and hair. When the supply dips, you see it and feel it. Your skin looks duller. Hair thins. Your energy tanks. Your glow is diminshed. The good news is that mitochondria respond to how you live. Here are some of my favorite ways to boost mitochondrial functional and regain your glow: Add short bursts of hard effort to your week (HIIT has the strongest evidence for improving mitochondrial function!). Protect your sleep, since even a few short nights can hit your mitochondria. Eat the Mediterranean way: olive oil, fish, vegetables, nuts. And perhaps most importantly, lower stress! Chronic stress is the most destructive force for mitochondria. Having a glow is really just the visible sign of cells with plenty of energy. So take care of your cells and your cells will take care of you!

Here’s her full post, if you want to read more!

Flow

Everything above falls apart without this pillar. The best sleep intentions, the protein targets, the nervous system rituals: none of it survives contact with real life unless you have systems holding it in place. Flow is the delivery mechanism for everything else. Systems. The ones that work on your worst day too.

Paige Connell - Paige Connell

If it creates friction in my life, I create a system to make it easier. With four kids, work, school, activities, and everything else that comes with family life, I’ve learned to pay attention to the little things that make our days harder than they need to be. If we’re constantly looking for a missing water bottle, everyone gets their own backups. If mornings feel rushed, lunches get made the night before. If there are constantly piles of paper, I give them a home. For me, creating flow isn’t about having the perfect routine or doing more. It’s about noticing what is continually causing stress or slows us down and I ask “How can I make this easier next time?” Small systems can remove a surprising amount of friction from everyday life.

You can follow Paige here!

Malka Alweis - Malka Alweis

As a busy mom to seven young children, my NUMBER ONE tip that has drastically improved all areas of my life is “holding on to and prioritizing the habits & lifestyle that make you, you REGARDLESS of how busy you are.” For me right now that looks like consistency with fitness, making time for socializing with my friends, pursuing my creative passions daily, and spending time outdoors. This is above and beyond the daily rhythms of my life and home. But, I promise you, doing more of the things you love that keep you healthy, happy, and bring you joy WILL make you a better mom, wife, friend, etc. Doing more (of the right things) will actually give you more energy and more time in your life as paradoxical as that sounds. Don’t push things off for when life calms down, NOW is the time.

You can find more about Malka’s thoughts on being busy here, on fitness here and here, and on making friends as an adult here.

My biggest tip? Create a “minimum version” of the habits you want to keep. I think we make routines WAY too complicated. We build them for our best days — when we have plenty of time, energy and motivation — and then wonder why we can’t stick to them when real life gets busy. Instead, decide what counts on a bad day. If your ideal workout is an hour, maybe your minimum is a 10-minute walk. If you want to read every night, make five pages enough. If you have a six-step morning routine, choose the two things that actually make the biggest difference. You can always do more when you have the energy!! But having a version that feels almost too easy to skip makes it SO much easier to keep showing up.

Here’s a link to her tiny habits post.

There is a quote from James Clear’s Atomic Habits that I keep coming back to: you don’t rise to the level of your goals, you fall to the level of your systems. Everything in this post, the sleep consistency, the protein, the post-meal walk, the nervous system check-in, the skincare that actually works, it all requires a version of you that shows up even when motivation has left the building. That version is not built on discipline. It is built on systems and habits small enough to survive a bad week. That is what Flow is for. And that is what SAM is for.

You can learn more about Swiss Army Mum here.

Twenty tips. Four pillars.

And yet, reading them back, what strikes me is not the variety. It is the common thread.

Nobody recommended a supplement stack. Nobody suggested a protocol that requires a free morning and a quiet house. Every single tip in this post is something you can start this week, in the life you actually have, not the one you are waiting for.

That is not a coincidence. What actually moves the needle in women’s health is always simpler than you expected.

Start anywhere. Just start.