Swiss Army Mum

Swiss Army Mum

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Corinne Clarkson's avatar
Corinne Clarkson
Jan 18

I just had a conversation (today!) with my husband about how we’re going to keep our bodies together/energetic as we age…so that by the time our toddler is backpacking through the Alps in college, we can be there too. And I stumbled across your page!! Very excited to learn from you!

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1 reply by Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
Charu Gupta's avatar
Charu Gupta
Feb 20

Ok you convinced me

When do we start.

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3 replies by Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum and others
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