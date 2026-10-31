October was a big month!

I turned 42 and it was also the month SAM’s paid tier opened its doors. To everyone who joined: thank you! You make my evenings building tools meaningful. That means more than you know.

Birthdays have a way of reminding you that time is the one thing you can’t top up. So everything below is built to save you some.

Here’s everything that came out for paid members this month. All of it also lives in the SAM Vault, so you can find it when you actually need it, not just when it lands in your inbox.

This month’s toolkit, in one breath:

Body Sleep self-assessment : find which part of your night is actually broken, in five minutes Sleep Brief : the few sleep levers worth your effort, on one page Fuel Brief : food is information, here’s how to communicate with your body, on one page Metabolic markers tracker : turn “your bloods are normal” into a trend you can read Brain Brief : brain health, midlife brain fog and the levers that matter most, on one page

Mind Personality test analysis : which tests mean something, and which are horoscopes with better fonts

Flow Research brief prompt : a made-for-you prompt to have your AI tool search for relevant evidence for your health-related question



I aim for two to four new tools per month in the paid tier. This month was prolific!