The SAM Vault is where the science becomes action.

Every tool, tracker, brief, and prompt in one place. No digging through posts. No piecing things together. Just the HOW, organised by pillar, ready to use.

This is what your paid subscription unlocks.

What’s inside:

SAM Blueprint

Your SAM Blueprint lives in the app, which has a free tier.

For paid subscribers, all the key science, distilled and organised by pillar, so you always know what actually matters and what to do about it. No re-reading old posts to remember the important bits.

📱Get it here!

SAM Briefs

Compressed, actionable deep-dives that distill key ideas from the Blueprint and long-form posts into fast, practical reference guides.

SAM Toolkit

Trackers, self-assessments, templates, and practical resources designed to help you turn knowledge into action.

SAM Prompt Vault

A curated database of high-leverage prompts to help you plan better, think more clearly, and get more out of AI without starting from scratch.

SAM Personal Audit

You’ve read the science. Now find out exactly where to start with your own situation.

Fill in a short intake form about where you are, what’s working, and what isn’t. Based on your answers, you’ll receive a personalised SAM report telling you exactly where to focus first across the four pillars.

SAM Perks

Discounts and offers for paid subscribers, updated as new resources launch.