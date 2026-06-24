Swiss Army Mum

Swiss Army Mum

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Ethan Obiejemba's avatar
Ethan Obiejemba
Jun 27

I’m extroverted hehe, but I just love how much citation and research u do. I LOVE research and how all these conclusions and good practices and patterns come up. And loneliness is such an important topic that your info explains WHY my high school friendships sometimes feel not fulfilling cause they’re very sparse and all. Amazing article :D

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1 reply by Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
Issac J Marshall's avatar
Issac J Marshall
Jun 24

This is a painful topic for me.

I enjoyed the article, thank you.

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1 reply by Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
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