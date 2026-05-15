If you’ve just subscribed, welcome. If you’ve been reading for a while and want a clearer picture of how everything connects, this is for you too.

Swiss Army Mum is a practical guide to long-term health for women over 35, built on four pillars: Body, Mind, Glow, and Flow. Not every tool. Just the 20% that actually moves the needle.

The posts go deep. The science is real. But landing in the middle of an archive without a map is disorienting, especially when you’re already short on time.

Quick Start Guide

This one-pager gives you the full picture at a glance: what each pillar covers, what kinds of posts to expect, and where to begin.

Sam Briefs Quick Start Guide 352KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It’s free. No sign-up required beyond your existing subscription.

If you want a full table of contents, ordered by pillar, the hub post has every published piece in one place.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Swiss Army Mum free? Yes. All written content is free. Every post, every pillar, every tool.

What is Swiss Army Mum?

Swiss Army Mum is a free, science-backed newsletter for busy women over 35, built around the four pillars of long-term health: Body, Mind, Glow, and Flow. Each pillar has its own series of posts distilling the peer-reviewed research to the 20% that actually moves the needle: no optimisation culture, no wellness fluff, no overhaul required.

It's written by Dr. Mica, a chemical engineer and researcher, in the same way she'd explain it to a smart friend over coffee.

Think of it as the integrated system nobody handed you when you hit your mid-thirties and realized the old rules had stopped working.

Where should I start?

Download the Quick Start Guide above, then head to the hub post for a full index of everything published so far, ordered by pillar.

What is the SAM framework?

The SAM framework at a glance. Four pillars, one system. Download the Quick Start Guide for the full picture.

Four pillars: Body (sleep, fuel, exercise), Mind (purpose, inner world, stress management, connection), Glow (skin, hair, hormones), and Flow (systems, routines, habits). Each pillar has its own series of science-backed posts distilling the research to the 20% that matters most.

Who is Dr. Mica?

A PhD in chemical engineering with a research background, two kids, and a dog. Swiss Army Mum exists because I needed it and couldn’t find it: a single, simple, integrated system covering the science of long-term health for women over 35, without the hype.

You can read a bit more about me in my about page.

How often do you publish?

Once a week. Occasionally a bit more.

What is The Blueprint?

It starts with the app: an interactive version of the SAM framework, the 80/20 of long-term health in your pocket, ready to reference in 30 seconds.

But it goes further than that. Paid subscribers will get access to a resource vault (one-pagers, printable guides, and tools that sit alongside the posts), a community space, and more!

Everything you need to turn what you’ve read into something you can actually use. Included with a paid Substack subscription.