Hi! I’m Mica

aka Sam, for Swiss Army Mum.

Thanks for stopping by!

I’m in my early forties, living in Switzerland with my husband, two kids, and one very opinionated dog.

I’ve always had a scientific mind: ever since I can remember, I’ve seen the world as systems, workflows, and mind maps. That way of thinking has helped me stay organised, cut through noise, and get a surprising amount done for someone with a full-time job, a family, and multiple fermentation projects bubbling away on the counter (kombucha, kefir, sourdough pizza, Greek yoghurt… you get it).

I’ve lived in five countries, speak four languages fluently, and hold a Master’s and a PhD in chemical engineering. I spent about ten years doing research in catalysis and another decade in scientific publishing and research support — which means I know how to actually read research, extract the useful insights, and translate them into real-life takeaways. Not in a dry, academic way… but in a “how does this help me live better today?” way.

Over the years, I’ve built personal systems to help me stay strong, energised, and healthy not through extreme overhauls that burn out in a week, but through small, sustainable changes that compound over time. Because consistency beats perfection every single time.

An enormous, perfectly-crafted plan can leave you exhausted and back at square one.

But small, well-chosen habits?

Those grow.

They compound.

SAM Blueprint

That’s how my SAM Blueprint was born: distilled, science-backed principles that fit into real life.

Everything is structured around four pillars:

Body — sleep, nutrition, exercise

Mind — resilience, stress management, phylosophy of life

Glow — skin, hair, hormones, aging with confidence

Flow — routines, productivity, simplicity, frugality, life systems

Each pillar is science-informed, actionable, and designed to support real-life implementation — not theoretical perfection.

And building this Substack is my way of packaging all of that — the systems, the checklists, the experiments, the insights — into one resource hub.

A place where you don’t have to fall down the rabbit hole of yet another fitness or nutrition influencer with fifty new tips you forget the second you scroll. I’ll help you stick to the few things that deliver the biggest return on investment… plus a bit of fun “next level” stuff when you’re ready for it. It’s going to be a fun ride, and I hope you’ll come along!

Why “Swiss Army Mum”?

Because we don’t need more tools — we need the right ones. A compact, powerful toolkit we can rely on in any situation. Like the Swiss Army knife, this space is built around clarity, efficiency, and smart multifunctionality: one hub, four pillars, countless ways to make life healthier, more serene and intentional.

Are you coming along?

I’d love for you to join this adventure! After subscribing, consider leaving me a message. I would like to know a bit more about your story.

Talk soon!

- Mica

Message Swiss Army Mum

I’m not a medical doctor, and nothing on this Substack is medical advice. I share science-based insights, practical strategies, and my own experience building systems for long-term health. But your body, history, and risks are unique.

Always check with your physician or qualified healthcare provider before changing your diet, training, supplements, or lifestyle routines.

This newsletter is designed to help you cut through the noise and make informed decisions—but the final call belongs to you and your medical team.