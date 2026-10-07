Today I turn 42!

According to Douglas Adams, 42 is the “Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything”. I’m not sure it answers everything, but it does feel like the right number to launch something I’ve been building for exactly nine months.

Yes, nine months. SAM’s first post went out on January 7th. Oh, and there are 42 published posts on SAM. I couldn’t have planned it better if I’d tried. I didn’t.

Make of that what you will. Douglas would approve.

Birthdays have a way of making you take stock. At 42, I’m in better shape than I was at 30. Not because I found a miracle protocol or overhauled my life, but because I stopped chasing noise and started paying attention to the science that actually moves the needle (and my kids grew up!). Consistent over time. Boring, if I’m honest, but effective.

That’s what SAM is. And today, nine months in, with 42 posts across Body and Mind and two more pillars on the way, I’m opening the next chapter.

This post is different from what I usually post. I’ll be back next week with the usual science-based, simplified essential information. We set out on a 4 week journey around brain health, which will close the Body pillar.

See you there!

New here? Start here:

Swiss Army Mum is a practical guide to long-term health for busy women, built on four pillars: Body, Mind, Glow, and Flow.

Not every tool. Just the right ones.

The paid tier is live

I want to be clear about something first. Every post on this Substack is free. Every pillar, every deep-dive, every book club, every collab. That doesn’t change. Access to good science shouldn’t come with a paywall and I mean that.

What the paid tier unlocks is the HOW.

Because here’s the thing I kept running into while building SAM. The science is one thing. Knowing that sleep architecture shifts in perimenopause is useful. Knowing that Zone 2 cardio builds mitochondrial density is useful. But knowing and doing are different problems entirely. The gap between them is where most of us get stuck, not from lack of information but from lack of a system to actually use it.

The SAM Vault

That’s what I built. The SAM Vault holds the implementation layer. It grows over time.

SAM Briefs

SAM Briefs that compress each pillar and area into a fast reference guide.

One page per lever. The Body Brief Deck is live, and Mind, Glow and Flow are on their way.

Toolkit

Toolkit of tools, trackers and self-assessments (both in English and Spanish)

Tools that do the thinking with you. Check your sleep in a minute, or rank a to-do list that's been fighting for your attention, pair by pair.

The Prompt Vault

Prompt Vault for analysing, planning and executing better (Notion database).

The Prompt Vault: AI prompts built on SAM's science, so your questions get answers that fit your life instead of generic advice.

The Blueprint app

Blueprint app with the full SAM framework in your pocket (Body and Mind are LIVE). All the key science, distilled and organised by pillar, so you always know what actually matters and what to do about it. No re-reading old posts to remember the important bits.

The Blueprint: the whole SAM system in your pocket. The science, the why, and the 20% that does the 80% of the work, organised by pillar.

Founding members

And for 25 women who want to go further: The Swiss Army Mums founding tier. It includes everything above plus a personal written audit. You fill in a short intake form, I look at where you are across the four pillars, and you get a report telling you exactly where to start.

The rate is locked in permanently and the tier closes at 25. No extensions.

Why today?

Because 42 felt right. Because nine months of gestating something from scratch, one post at a time, every week, while working full time and raising two kids without a village, deserves a moment.

And honestly? Because if 42 really is the answer, we might as well find out what the question was.

If this is exactly what you needed, the details are here.

Happy birthday to me 🎂

Welcome to the next chapter!