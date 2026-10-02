Why Swiss Army Mum?

There is an overabundance of marginal, marketable health advice out there that ignores the simple, proven, unglamorous levers that actually compound over time. The ones that don’t make headlines because they’re not new, not exciting, and not selling anything. The ones that work.

I built SAM because I needed it myself. Two kids, full time job, no village, watching my health slowly erode while keeping up with everything else. I dug into the literature with the same rigour I’d applied to a PhD in chemical engineering and found the science wasn’t complicated. It was just buried under noise.

So I treated my health like an investment. Small, consistent inputs. No overhaul. Just the 20% that moves the needle across Body, Mind, Glow, and Flow. The returns compound. But you have to trust the mechanism and give it time.

SAM is the system I built to take care of myself without the noise or the wasted money, so I can be around for a long time for the life and the people I love.

The paid tier is the HOW.

What free subscribers get

One science-backed post a week, occasionally more. The what and the why, rigorously sourced and written peer-to-peer. No jargon, no hype, no fear. Just the science that matters and what it means for your life.

This never goes away. The knowledge is always free.

You can start here:

What paid subscribers get

Everything above, plus the implementation layer. Organized by pillar, ever expanding as SAM grows. Every paid asset is archived in the SAM Vault, so you don’t need to go fishing for them through old posts.

A preview of the tools available to paid subscribers.

The SAM Blueprint lives in the app. All the key science, distilled and organised by pillar, so you always know what actually matters and what to do about it. No re-reading old posts to remember the important bits. Just open the app.

SAM Briefs are compressed, actionable deep-dives that distill the key ideas from the Blueprint and long-form posts into fast, practical reference guides.

The SAM Toolkit is a growing collection of trackers, self-assessments, and templates designed to turn what you’ve read into something you actually do.

The SAM Prompt Vault is a curated database of high-leverage prompts to help you plan better, think more clearly, and get more out of AI without starting from scratch.

The Swiss Army Mums

This is the founding tier, and it’s different.

In addition to everything above, each Swiss Army Mum receives a written audit. You fill in a short intake form about where you are and what’s not working. Based on your answers, you’ll receive a personalised report telling you exactly where to focus first.

A real assessment by a PhD scientist who has spent years distilling this science, applied to your specific situation.

Founding membership is $150 a year. Your rate is locked in permanently. The tier is limited to 25 members. When we reach it, prices go up.

Become a Swiss Army Mum

Why the paid tier exists

Good information should be free. I mean that.

The paid tier supports the work that keeps the free posts coming, and it gives you the tools to actually implement what you read. The knowledge and the implementation layer. Two different things, two different tiers.

If you’ve been reading SAM and finding it useful, becoming a member is how you go further.

And if you’ve been wondering where to start with your own situation, the Swiss Army Mums tier is the answer to that question.

Choose your plan