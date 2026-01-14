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Corinne Clarkson's avatar
Corinne Clarkson
Jan 18

I also didn’t realize that always having a set bedtime/wake up would improve my sleep overall! DEFINITELY going to work on that moving forward

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1 reply by Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
Corinne Clarkson's avatar
Corinne Clarkson
Jan 18

the caffeine and adenosine was news to me, and makes so much sense!! thank you!!

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1 reply by Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
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