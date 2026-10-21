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Your Brain During Perimenopause: What’s Actually Happening?
What data says about the “Does it get better?” question
Oct 21
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
4
6
1
Brain Health : An Owner’s Manual
What changes in your brain from midlife, how perimenopause shifts the picture, and the five levers that matter most.
Oct 14
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
5
1
42, Nine Months, and the Answer to Everything
Nine months since the first post. One birthday. One new chapter for Swiss Army Mum.
Oct 7
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
4
2
September 2026
Less Is More: The 20% of Women’s Health Advice That Does 80% of the Work
Curated by women who study it. No overhaul. No hype. Tested against real life.
Sep 30
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
,
Anne, RD & Avery, NBC-HWC
,
Erika Glover
,
Juliette Ryan
,
Dr. Lauren
,
Eat Your Nutrition
,
Heather Hausenblas, PhD
,
Perimenopause Practitioner
,
Beth Bollinger
,
The Brain Brief
,
YoungerByMonday | SusanPassoni
,
Becoming Her | The Blueprint
,
Anna P Shue: Metabolic Rebuild
,
Emilina Lomas, MSc, R.Nutr.
,
Malka Alweis
,
Neuroscience & Wellness
,
The Official MIND Diet
,
Paige Connell
, and
Jenny Westlund
107
30
52
Almost Everyone Steps on the Scale. Almost No One Knows How to Read It
Some mornings the scale changes, some it doesn’t, and almost none of it means what you assume.
Sep 23
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
and
Anna P Shue: Metabolic Rebuild
8
2
1
How to Tell a Good Study From a Bad One
The fascinating world of research, the evidence ladder, and a demo exploring creatine's benefits
Sep 16
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
5
Why Openly Accessible Science Matters Now More Than Ever
Publicly funded, privately locked, and how Open Access is starting to change that
Sep 9
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
3
How to Actually Make and Keep Friends as an Adult
Why the old conditions have gone, and what the research says about building connection when they are not coming back
Sep 2
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
6
August 2026
The Quality of Your Relationships Is a Health Metric
What the research says about connection, midlife, and the relationships that cost you more than you think
Aug 26
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
4
1
What Resilience Actually Is And How to Build It
What the trajectory research actually shows and the five modifiable capacities that build it before you need it
Aug 19
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
5
3
Three Books on Stress Reviewed Honestly
Three books on the stress response reviewed honestly — the mechanism, the toolkit, and the accessible gateway
Aug 12
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
4
The Blood Pressure Experiment: Does Breathing Actually Move the Needle?
4 sessions, a home blood pressure monitor, and a finding I did not expect
Aug 5
•
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
8
1
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