Swiss Army Mum

Swiss Army Mum

September 2026

Less Is More: The 20% of Women’s Health Advice That Does 80% of the Work
Curated by women who study it. No overhaul. No hype. Tested against real life.
  Dr. Mica | Swiss Army MumAnne, RD & Avery, NBC-HWCErika GloverJuliette RyanDr. LaurenEat Your NutritionHeather Hausenblas, PhDPerimenopause PractitionerBeth BollingerThe Brain BriefYoungerByMonday | SusanPassoniBecoming Her | The BlueprintAnna P Shue: Metabolic RebuildEmilina Lomas, MSc, R.Nutr.Malka AlweisNeuroscience & WellnessThe Official MIND DietPaige Connell, and Jenny Westlund
Almost Everyone Steps on the Scale. Almost No One Knows How to Read It
Some mornings the scale changes, some it doesn’t, and almost none of it means what you assume.
  Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum and Anna P Shue: Metabolic Rebuild
How to Tell a Good Study From a Bad One
The fascinating world of research, the evidence ladder, and a demo exploring creatine's benefits
  Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
Why Openly Accessible Science Matters Now More Than Ever
Publicly funded, privately locked, and how Open Access is starting to change that
  Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
How to Actually Make and Keep Friends as an Adult
Why the old conditions have gone, and what the research says about building connection when they are not coming back
  Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum

August 2026

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