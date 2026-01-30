If you’ve been following along, you know I don’t just repeat what I read. I synthesize. I cross-reference. I test on myself. And I’m honest when sources conflict or when an author’s recommendations don’t match reality.

Earlier this week, I published the Fuel blueprint - the second component of the Body pillar. It synthesizes insights from eight books on metabolic health, glucose control, and nutrition science into one actionable framework.

Here’s my honest take on each one (in chronological order) as a busy woman - what resonated, what didn’t - and maybe enough to make you want to read them!

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Swiss Army Mum is a practical guide to long-term health for busy women, built on four pillars: Body, Mind, Glow, and Flow.

Not every tool. Just the right ones.

by Jason Fung, MD - Goodreads: 4.37/5 (38,000+ ratings)

The premise: Weight gain and insulin resistance are hormonal problems, not caloric ones. Chronically elevated insulin - driven by frequent eating and refined carbohydrates - causes obesity and metabolic disease. The solution: manage insulin through whole foods, intermittent fasting, and reducing meal frequency.

What it gets right: Fung’s explanation of the insulin-obesity connection is the clearest I’ve found. He dismantles the “calories in, calories out” myth with evidence and logic. The mechanisms he describes - how insulin drives fat storage, how frequent eating keeps insulin elevated - are rock solid.

What to watch for: The tone can be condescending. Fung sometimes writes as though anyone who doesn’t understand insulin resistance is willfully ignorant. It can be off-putting. Also, some of his fasting recommendations are aggressive. Not everyone needs that level of intervention.

My take: This was the first book I read on metabolic health, and it was eye-opening. It fundamentally changed how I think about fat storage and metabolism. The mechanics are fascinating, the science is solid. But the tone grated on me at times. Still, if you want to understand why glucose stability and insulin control matter so much, this is the book.

by Eran Segal, PhD and Eran Elinav, MD, PhD with Eve Adamson - Goodreads: 4.12/5 (200+ ratings)

The premise: There’s no single “best diet” for everyone. Using continuous glucose monitors on thousands of participants, the authors discovered wildly different glucose responses to identical foods. The solution: personalized nutrition based on your unique biology - genetics, gut microbiome, sleep, stress, meal timing.

What it gets right: The research is fascinating and challenges one-size-fits-all dietary advice. One person spikes from bananas but not ice cream. Another shows the opposite. The studies are well-designed and the findings are compelling.

What to watch for: The book sometimes implies you need expensive testing, their proprietary app, and personalized protocols. You don’t. The fundamentals - whole foods, stable glucose, fiber, healthy fats—apply universally. Personalization is for fine-tuning, not foundations.

My take: I read this shortly after The Obesity Code and it inspired my own CGM experiment, which I did as part of a clinical trial at EPFL (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology). The idea that my body might respond differently than yours resonated immediately and was super interesting. It’s still not something I’d do on a regular basis, but a personal 2-4 week experiment would be extremely useful.

by Max Lugavere - Goodreads: 4.19/5 (6,000+ ratings)

The premise: Ten specific foods protect your brain while improving metabolic function.

What it gets right: Lugavere synthesizes neuroscience and nutrition research into practical food choices. The ten foods are accessible, evidence-backed, and genuinely beneficial for both brain and metabolic health. It connects metabolic dysfunction to neurodegeneration clearly.

What to watch for: Lugavere relies heavily on animal studies (mice, rats). Animal research is valuable for mechanistic insights, but results often don’t translate to humans. The foods proposed fall perfectly into the 80/20 Fuel blueprint, so it’s not problematic to incorporate them.

My take: This is a solid, practical book. The ten-food framework is simple and actionable. But the animal study reliance bothers me—it’s a common issue in nutrition science, and Lugavere doesn’t always acknowledge the translation gap clearly enough.

by Sara Gottfried, MD - Goodreads: 3.33/5 (2,000+ ratings)

The premise: Hormonal imbalances during perimenopause and menopause make traditional strategies ineffective. Gottfried’s solution: a targeted four-week ketogenic protocol (the “Gottfried Protocol”) done twice a year to reset insulin sensitivity, followed by a Mediterranean-style diet.

What it gets right: Gottfried is a Harvard-trained gynecologist with clinical experience treating thousands of women. The protocol is designed for a specific population (perimenopausal women with stubborn metabolic resistance) and framed as a short-term reset, not a lifestyle. I appreciate that honesty - chronic keto has risks.

What to watch for: This book felt like a commercial. I lost count of how many times she said “the Gottfried Protocol.” It’s repetitive and self-promotional in a way that undermined the science for me.

My take: I appreciate the protocol as a targeted reset - maybe after a period of heavier eating (holidays, summer vacation). It’s not sustainable long-term, and I don’t think it needs to be. I found the 25g net carbs per day (total carbs minus fiber) easy to follow when I tested it. But the tone grated on me. Still, the information is solid if you can get past the marketing. I’m not surprised this one has the lowest rating of the list.

by Jessie Inchauspé - Goodreads: 4.40/5 (49,000+ ratings)

The premise: How you eat matters as much as what you eat. Ten evidence-based hacks flatten your glucose curve: eat foods in the right order (vegetables first), add vinegar to meals, move after eating, choose savory over sweet breakfasts, and more.

What it gets right: This is the most practical, actionable glucose book I’ve found. Inchauspé makes complex science accessible without dumbing it down. Her hacks are simple, evidence-backed, and implementable immediately.

What to watch for: Some critics say she oversimplifies. I disagree - she’s just good at distilling research into clear principles. The hacks work. The science holds up.

My take: I read this book after my CGM experiment. Too bad! I would have loved to test whether food order, vinegar, and movement timing actually made a measurable difference. Maybe I’ll do a new test adding these hacks to test them on myself! That’s the beauty of CGMs and books like this.

by Stacy Sims, PhD - Goodreads: 4.25/5 (5,000+ ratings)

The premise: Women are not small men. Female physiology - hormonal fluctuations across the menstrual cycle and through perimenopause and menopause - requires different strategies than what works for men. Sims offers science-backed protocols tailored for women over 40, covering exercise, nutrition, and recovery.

What it gets right: This is excellent, especially because it’s tailored specifically for women. The other books on this list (except Gottfried’s) - even when based on solid science - are mainly skewed toward male biology. Sims tackles this head-on, particularly for peri- and post-menopause. Her section on high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for menopausal women and her explanation of how declining estrogen affects metabolism are invaluable.

What to watch for: It goes into too much detail in places. The chapter on hydration, for example - adding exact grams of sodium and electrolytes to water. For a normal human being doing normal human being activities, water should be the best hydrating liquid. We evolved for that. I also chose to ignore the strict timing around exercise (eat within 30 minutes or you lose your window). I exercise, then I eat. I don’t stress about the exact timing. But then again, I’m not aiming for performance, just to be healthy.

My take: Sims’ previous book, ROAR, was more tailored for women in reproductive age and focused on optimizing performance based on menstrual cycles. I stopped halfway through - it was too focused on high performance. I’m not a high-performance athlete. I just want to be healthy and age well. Next Level is better, more relatable to everyday women. Despite the occasional over-specificity, it’s an excellent resource.

by Peter Attia, MD - Goodreads: 4.33/5 (96,000+ ratings)

The premise: Modern medicine keeps you alive but doesn’t help you live well. Attia argues for a shift from reactive, disease-focused care (”Medicine 2.0”) to proactive, longevity-focused care (”Medicine 3.0”). The book covers the “Four Horsemen” of chronic disease - heart disease, cancer, neurodegeneration, type 2 diabetes - and offers evidence-based strategies to prevent them: strength training, cardiovascular fitness, metabolic health, sleep optimization, and emotional well-being.

What it gets right: The metabolic health section is outstanding. His emphasis on glucose and insulin control as the foundation of metabolic health is exactly right. He cites authoritative sources and backs everything with research.

What to watch for: This is a dense, 500+ page book. It’s heavy on science and can feel overwhelming. Attia also leans heavily on expensive interventions (continuous glucose monitors, advanced bloodwork, personalized protocols). His thing is exercise - he positions it as the single most important lever for longevity. And he’s not wrong, but every author does this: flatten the glucose curve (Inchauspé), avoid toxins at all costs (Means), exercise is everything (Attia). I’m guessing the truth lies somewhere in between.

My take: Attia is very comprehensive and I appreciate his rigor. But the book is long, and not everyone needs 500 pages to understand the basics. I’ve distilled the most actionable insights into the SAM framework so you don’t have to slog through it all (though if you’re into deep dives, it’s worth it).

by Casey Means, MD - Goodreads: 4.07/5 (24,000+ ratings)

The premise: Metabolic dysfunction - cells losing the ability to produce energy efficiently - is the root cause of nearly every chronic disease. The solution: address mitochondrial damage, chronic inflammation, and oxidative stress through whole foods, movement, sleep, and stress management.

What it gets right: Means connects the dots between cellular energy production and chronic disease brilliantly. Her emphasis on metabolic health over weight loss reframes nutrition in a way that’s empowering rather than punishing. The science is solid. Her section on biomarkers is particularly helpful and informed the tracker I built.

What bothered me: The book has an esoteric, almost idealistic tone that doesn’t resonate with me. I prefer facts over personal narratives. Even the title - ”Good Energy” versus “Bad Energy” instead of metabolic health or dysfunction - echoes the rest of the book’s vibe. More problematic: Means pushes hard on organic, biodynamic, toxin-free everything. Buy grass-fed, pasture-raised, pesticide-free, or you’re dooming yourself to metabolic dysfunction. This puts unrealistic pressure on individuals, many of whom simply can’t afford that lifestyle.

My take: Get the best quality you can afford. Minimize toxin exposure where possible - use apps like EWG or Yuka to choose between products when you have options. But don’t let perfect be the enemy of good. Eating conventional broccoli beats skipping vegetables because you can’t afford organic.

The Bottom Line

These eight books don’t always agree. Nutrition science is messy. Honest researchers acknowledge uncertainty.

But the principles that emerge consistently across all of them form the foundation of the SAM Fuel framework:

Prioritize whole, unprocessed foods

Stabilize glucose and manage insulin (avoid sugars, processed grains and vegetable oils)

Eat adequate protein, healthy fats, and plenty of fiber

Space your meals and fast overnight

Support your microbiome

Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good

You don’t need to read all eight books. I’ve done that work and distilled the best parts into the Fuel blueprint. But if you want to go deeper on a specific topic, here’s a quick guide:

Start here: Glucose Revolution (most practical) or The Obesity Code (best mechanism explanation)

For women 40+: Next Level (exercise and nutrition for perimenopause/menopause)

For deep science: Outlive (comprehensive, research-heavy)

For personalization: The Personalized Diet (why bodies respond differently)

What’s Next

Next week: Deep Dive into your personal glucose response - plus my CGM experiment results.

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Thank You

Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting this work. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or just found Swiss Army Mum, I’m glad you’re here.

Building sustainable health without overwhelm takes a village. If something resonated with you, I’d be grateful if you forwarded this to someone who might benefit or hit the ♥️ or ↻ Restack button. It helps more people discover this space.

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See you next week.

— Mica

Your Turn

Have you read any of these books? What resonated with you? What felt off? Which one should I review next?

Comment below—I read every one.