Swiss Army Mum

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The AI Architect
Jan 30

Really well done synthesis that cuts through the noise. The part about Means pushing organic-everything while acknowleging most cant afford it is spot-on, practical beats perfect every time. I found it intresting how all eight converge on glucose stability despite coming from different angles, makes the case for foundational principles way stronger than any single book could. The Attia critique about flattening expertise is sharp too.

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