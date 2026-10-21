Swiss Army Mum

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Dr Mark Chern's avatar
Dr Mark Chern
8h

The forgotten PIN story will feel so familiar to many women, and it’s reassuring to see the research say this usually lifts after menopause. Clear and kind on HRT too: worth considering for sleep and hot flashes, without expecting a memory upgrade. Looking forward to the lifestyle levers part!

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1 reply by Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum
Michella's avatar
Michella
4d

Your PIN story is such a precise example. The memory wasn't gone: your fingers retrieved it the moment you stopped reaching for it. That pattern, where effortful recall fails under pressure while automatic recall works, fits what stress and fragmented sleep do to retrieval, layered on top of the estrogen changes you describe. What I see with clients is that the fear itself, "is this the start of something?", becomes its own load and makes the next lapse more likely. So your evidence-based reassurance that most women stay cognitively normal is doing physiological work, not just emotional work.

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