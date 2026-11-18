A reader left this comment a few months ago, and it made me want to sit down and review the past 9 months of Swiss Army Mum.

Hi and thank you very much for your Substack! I am the first time mother of a 10 month old, on the wrong side of 30 and currently questioning a career that I worked my behind off for. Needless to say I was very happy when I found you. Besides the high value, concise content I value your Substack for clarity. I wanted to ask if you have considered creating a post depicting how you acquired, distilled and stored the knowledge that went into the SAM? It would be really exciting to read one. - Livia Procopiuc

First of all, many thanks for your comments! Despite the rising (with the occasional plateau) number of subscribers, it’s really hard to imagine who’s behind the subscription and what your stories are. I really appreciate it when you reach out and tell me about your life! It feels a bit less like to talking to myself.

I want to answer this properly and honestly. Not the polished version, the actual one, which took forever, grew in sprints and got put on the back burner more than once.

So, I hope this more personal post will be interesting and motivating to you too, who are probably today at either one of the stages I’ll describe below.

New here? Start here:

Swiss Army Mum is a practical guide to long-term health for busy women, built on four pillars: Body, Mind, Glow, and Flow.

Not every tool. Just the right ones.

Before the Mindmap, A Little Back Story

I’ve always led a relatively healthy lifestyle. My sleep was always good (and I protected it fiercely) and was never overweight (which doesn’t say much about my muscle mass, especially after having kids). I wasn’t obsessed about it either, and I can see now, in retrospect, that I abused my body quite a lot during the first few years of matrescence.

The responsibility and limited energy and mental bandwidth during that time (especially if you’re raising your kids village-less) were just too much and my health just wasn’t the most important parameter in the equation.

I had two kids in two and a half years, right at the end of my PhD and into my first postdoc. With it came a profound identity and mental shift, common to matrescence. During the early years, I was still operating mainly in survival mode but genuinely enjoying the work I was doing (it was a break from all the mothering!).

Then a second research position came up, in a different country, and we moved the whole family there with a six month old baby. My husband travelled a lot for work during that period, mainly because of the position he got following me to the UK. My sister came to stay for a while when she could, and I was endlessly grateful for it, but mostly it was just me and the two of them, thrice an expat.

This is the starting point. Skipping it would make everything that came after sound like a plan, when really it was survival first.

Coming Home, Starting Over

We eventually moved back to Switzerland, which marked the beginning of a great period where my kids were getting older, so I could devote more of my mental energy to exploring my newfound interest in my own health and projects outside of motherhood and work.

Just a regular day in gorgeous Lavaux, Switzerland.

After coming back, I took a long look at what my options were, professionally and had to make an (easy, actually) decision. Maybe you don’t know how the academic world works, but it’s to a great extent built on the backs of PhD students and postdoctoral staff who will at some point quit academia, after years of unstable contracts. My choice at that point, with a pretty good CV, was to either apply for a Tenure Track professorship (which would most likely be somewhere else) and then try to be hired as full professor (yet somewhere else - I’ve lost the “move count”), or get out of the system while I was still young. The choice was simple. I was done moving my whole family around internationally. I wanted a calmer, yet intellectually stimulating job. And I had the luck of finding just that at the university, but on the administrative research support side.

This whole process took many months, which I used to get back in touch with myself and start changing some bad habits I’d accumulated while trying to survive in the UK (hello, sugar!). It was a great period and I did some volunteer work. I crowdfunded a children’s book, which has nothing to do with any of this and everything to do with the fact that I needed to make something that wasn’t just about keeping everyone alive.

The books that came out of our crowdfunding campaign!

The Birth of the Mindmap

After starting my new job, my life started feeling serene enough for me to explore other interests. I started reading physiology, immunology, general health science, philosophy, whatever I could get my hands on. There was no project yet. Just because I was curious, and because after years of feeling like my body and mind were things happening to me rather than things I understood, I wanted to change that.

The problem was volume. I was accumulating far more than I could hold in my head, and I couldn’t reliably remember which study said what, or how any of it connected to anything else I’d read. So I started a mindmap, mostly as a filing system for myself. Every time I finished a book, I’d add a branch (spoiler, it’s gigantic right now and it’s not even complete!).

Finding the Four Pillars

The mindmap kept growing, and after a while I started noticing a shape in it that I hadn’t put there on purpose. Patterns kept repeating, and I started organising around them: body, mind, glow, flow. Not categories I chose in advance and then went looking for content to fill. They came out of what I’d actually been reading, based on what I thought fully encompassed the needs and worries of someone like me.

It’s still a living document. I refine it constantly, moving branches, adding branches, pruning. Only recently I realised the Body pillar needed its own Brain area (coming up next week), separate from general physiology and more cognitive-centered than the Mind pillar. That’s what this actually looks like in practice. Not a finished structure I’m defending. A working one I keep coming back to and refining and correcting.

Why a Mindmap?

I have an engineer’s mind. I need a clear structure, something closer to a flow diagram than a pile of notes, to actually integrate information properly. I guess my brain works like that, in terms of synthetic information organised in flowcharts and diagrams. That need is what the mindmap was solving for me, personally, long before I thought about anyone else reading it.

At some point it occurred to me that if I needed this kind of structure to make sense of everything I was learning, other people probably did too. That’s the actual origin of Swiss Army Mum.

So I guess the clarity that Livia mentioned comes from really getting an idea or a process very clear in your mind, which allows me to then present it in a sequence that appears clear to other people. I have often been praised for my concise and clear style of communication and I try to do the same here.

The Newsletter

At the same time as I went through a particularly rough patch in my professional life, I figured I really needed a new side project, big enough and meaningful enough to recharge me.

If you’ve read my post on my wholesome activities, you’ll know I have a ton of side projects, but they tend to be routine activities that help me relax and give me an exquisite sense of accomplishment.

This was different. It was becoming clearer in my mind that I needed a way to put all this information and tools down in writing, somewhere, and organise it so that it was simple to retrieve and apply.

After some research, Substack emerged as the best tool to start giving a real tangible dimension to my own personal long-term health strategies.

The Year It Sat Dormant

The idea for this newsletter existed a full year before I published anything. I opened my Substack account in January ‘25 and didn’t publish my first post until January ‘26. I wanted everything ready and tidy first: the framework polished, the pillars settled, the writing good enough. It never got there, because “ready” was never going to arrive on its own. Eventually I stopped waiting for it and just published the first post.

That first post took a very long time to coalesce and become the self-standing cornerstone of my Substack. In it, I really try to convey the whole vision behind SAM, the pillars and the reasons for making the effort to take care of yourself.

The Beginning

Publishing that post was an excellent choice. Once it was out, a lot of decisions I’d been avoiding suddenly needed answers. How to structure the content going forward. What belonged in a free tier versus a paid one, which is directly connected to the argument I made a few weeks ago about Open Access: I’d lived the paywall problem from the other side, as a researcher, long before I had a newsletter to decide it for. Another question was how to make SAM something people could actually use day to day rather than just read once and have trouble remembering, which became the app.

I also noticed, working through the pillars, that Body and Glow are where people (myself included) naturally want to spend their attention, because progress there is visible. You can see a stronger body. You can see better skin. The Mind pillar is harder to see progress in, which is exactly why it gets neglected, and exactly why it needed to exist here at all. It took many months to get the Mind pillar fully built and published, mainly because it was the one I had the least figured out myself and the one the farthest removed from my own academic experience. It is however the foundation everything else stands on and it deserves more than a few posts could hold.

The Workflow

That’s the origin story.

Here’s the answer to the more practical half of the reader’s question: what actually happens, week to week, between me reading something and you getting a post in your inbox.

I’ll address the AI-lefant in the room first.

I have a full-time job. I’m a mother of two, and yes, we also have a dog. My head fills up with ideas the moment I’ve finished reading something, more of them than I have hours to properly write out.

While I have systems to catalog and store those ideas (hello second brain!), AI helps me organise them, structure them, and package them into something readable. It assists. It doesn’t replace the thinking, the research standards, or the voice, all of that is still me. I’m not a professional writer. AI-assisted drafting is what lets me actually say what I have to say, in the time I have to say it. It’s nothing but a tool.

It still takes me hours to research, draft, write, edit and polish each post and I manually make the mindmap summaries in each post with XMindd. I tend to write a few at a time. The ones that are connected and follow a common thread. It allows me to stay more consistent and tell a more cohesive story. There’s your economy of scale.

The Making of a Post

Here’s what that looks like in practice, most weeks.

The Idea

I check my Mindmap to see what area needs to be fleshed out next. I try to keep a thematic thread along my posts week to week, but I don’t always manage it. I sometimes schedule collaboration posts like my recent multi-contributor post, or I read something on the news that I find interesting and I think deserves a post (like the one on Peakspan). Or maybe someone says something in a comment, which prompts me to do some research and write my take on it (like the one on sleep deprivation in new mothers). Or maybe it’s my birthday and I decide to launch my paid tier!

The Research

I check the evidence against the same standard I laid out a couple of weeks ago: what type of study is this, who funded it, does the claim outrun what the study can actually support. Tools like Consensus and Semantic Scholar do a lot of the searching now. I still check the primary source myself before anything goes in a post.

The Drafting

I will then draft the outline of the post and of the series as a whole. As I said, I like working on clusters of posts at a time, so I have an internal structure to one post and also a bigger picture in its “local cluster” of posts. I then do a drafting and editorial pass, checking for style, voice and citations before scheduling the posts. I also do an image, Mindmap and SEO pass.

You may have guessed, I like to have quite a few posts scheduled in advance, in order to make sure I can post once a week even if I’m away for a few days (or 5 weeks like this summer!) or if life gets too busy.

The Feedback

Sometimes, the master Mindmap gets updated after I work on an area of it. Every research brief brings new insight and allows me to focus more on the 80/20 of each area.

The Tools

Either during or after the writing of a post, I think about which tools I could make for the paid tier. Either the PDF, prompt or the tool is made and added to the Vault, then sent to the paid subscribers as a recap email at the end of each month. I have to say that developing the app, the tools, the assessment are some of the most fun parts of SAM. I quite like IT, and Claude Code allows me to build things I could only have dreamt of in the past.

What’s Next

I have set myself a goal of publishing 100 posts (actual long-form articles) before making a decision on the future of SAM. I want to finish building the archive and tools and then we’ll see! The growth hasn’t been viral, but it’s been steady and I appreciate everyone who takes the time to read what I have to say.

To Livia Procopiuc who asked this question: congratulations on your - now more than - 10 months old! We were on similar ground once, career built carefully, then a small person arrives and makes you question all of it.

I don’t have a tidy resolution to hand you, mine took years, several countries, and a mindmap I didn’t know I was building at the time. But I hope that this helped make the questioning feel less like a personal failure and more like a normal, survivable part of the process. You got this.

This is educational, not personal medical advice. Your biology, history, and context matter. Work with a qualified healthcare professional.